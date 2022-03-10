Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.61

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $17.20. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 299,208 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.