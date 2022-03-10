Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMPHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 132,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Imperial Helium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.