Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 52,709,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 35,262,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

About Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

