Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10.

