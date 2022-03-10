Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.30.

Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,819. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.55.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.