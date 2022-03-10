Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) to Hold

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.30.

Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,819. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.55.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

