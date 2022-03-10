Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $9.05 million and $14.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.