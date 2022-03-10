Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 453,309 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

In related news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 222,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 406,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

