Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Ingevity worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

