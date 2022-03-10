Ink Market Capitalization Tops $388,841.49 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $388,841.49 and $28,439.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.