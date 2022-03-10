Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.13). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.13), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56.
Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)
