InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 563.4% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,578,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,740. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
