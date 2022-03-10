InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 563.4% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,578,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,740. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.