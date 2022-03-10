Innodata (INOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INOD opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a PE ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

