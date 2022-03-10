Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

