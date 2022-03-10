Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Shares Down 15.2%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) shares were down 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

