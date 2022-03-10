Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

NOTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $115,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOTV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 8,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

