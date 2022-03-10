Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $1,884,900.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

