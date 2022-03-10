Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys 22,471 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

