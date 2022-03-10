Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 19,856 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

