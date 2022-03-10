Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys 34 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 34 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $579.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,704.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVGO traded down $9.29 on Thursday, reaching $587.73. 1,931,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.