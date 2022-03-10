Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys 34 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 34 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $579.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,704.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVGO traded down $9.29 on Thursday, reaching $587.73. 1,931,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

