Insider Buying: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Chairman Purchases 14,286 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) Chairman Jeremy Frommer purchased 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $24,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeremy Frommer acquired 180,000 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,230 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,496.90.

On Thursday, January 13th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 2,304 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $4,999.68.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 2,275 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $5,005.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 4,300 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $9,417.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 7,500 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $16,875.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 526 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 460 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $998.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creatd (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

