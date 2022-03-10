Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Buys 1,945 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,360. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth $10,586,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,098,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.