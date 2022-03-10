Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Buys 1,945 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,360. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
