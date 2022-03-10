Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) COO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) COO Thomas B. West acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 269,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,650. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $274.69 million, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

