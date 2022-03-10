Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) COO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) COO Thomas B. West acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 269,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,650. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $274.69 million, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
