Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires 30,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

