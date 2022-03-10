Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires 30,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
