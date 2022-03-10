Insider Buying: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 623,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,876. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

