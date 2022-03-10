Insider Buying: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $20,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSP traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 244,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,131. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.