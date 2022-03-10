Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells 1,036 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

