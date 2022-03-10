Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EOLS stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 532,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,344. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.