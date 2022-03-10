Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 12,850 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

