Insider Selling: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Sells 60,694 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,344.65).

Shares of LON:IPF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 117,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,886. The company has a market capitalization of £215.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.34. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.07).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About International Personal Finance (Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.