Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 574,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JFrog by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

