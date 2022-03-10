Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells 67,268 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.54).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($196.28).
Shares of MGGT stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 752.99 ($9.87). 939,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,719. The company has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 753.99. Meggitt PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
See Also
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.