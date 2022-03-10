Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells 3,268 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $15,882.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 391,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,269. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.