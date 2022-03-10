Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) General Counsel Sells 9,990 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The company has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

