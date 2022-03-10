Insider Selling: OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.