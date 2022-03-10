Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.69 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 221.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

