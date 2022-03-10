Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 5,602,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,452. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.