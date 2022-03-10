Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SM Energy stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.96 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

