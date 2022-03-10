Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SM Energy stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.96 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.