Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twitter stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,488,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,396. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

