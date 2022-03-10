Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells 2,494 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XNCR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 201,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after buying an additional 126,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.