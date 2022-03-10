Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Integer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.