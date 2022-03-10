Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.