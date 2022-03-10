Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,442,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

