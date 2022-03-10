Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 10,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,796. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

