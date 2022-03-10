Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $8.50 at DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IDN. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,796. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,700 shares of company stock worth $129,461. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

