Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.63

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 79,164 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £33.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.63.
About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)
