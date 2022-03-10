Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,630 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $186,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,412. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

