Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,343.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,811 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.