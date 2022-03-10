International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Up 7.8% Following Earnings Beat

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.25. 3,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

