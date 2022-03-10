InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 80.3% in February

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPVA. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

