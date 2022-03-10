InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
