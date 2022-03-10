InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.